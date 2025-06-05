Michigan House Republicans sue the secretary of state over election training materials View Photo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans are suing the battleground state’s top elections executive over access to election training materials. The lawsuit filed Thursday is the latest escalation in a brewing dispute that began when the GOP took majority control of the state’s House of Representatives last year.

Since winning control of the chamber in the 2024 election, statehouse Republicans have repeatedly scrutinized the state’s election processes and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat who is running for governor in 2026. The conflict comes as some state Republicans echo past false claims of election fraud in Michigan, which was a prime target of President Donald Trump and his backers after his 2020 election loss.

Republicans on the chamber’s Oversight Committee subpoenaed Benson in April, seeking access to training materials for local clerks and staff who administer elections, including access to the Bureau of Elections’ online learning portal.

Benson’s office released some requested materials in response to the subpoena, but not all, citing cybersecurity and physical security concerns related to administering elections and the voting process. The office has said it needs to review the online portal for “sensitive information” and make redactions.

“Since the beginning of this saga, Secretary Benson has asked lawmakers to let a court review their request for sensitive election information that, in the wrong hands, would compromise the security of our election machines, ballots and officials,” Michigan Department of State spokesperson Cheri Hardmon said in a statement Thursday.

House Republicans say the goal of reviewing the material is to ensure clerks are trained in accordance with Michigan law. The House voted along party lines in May to hold Benson in contempt for not completely complying with the subpoena.

The request for training materials originally came from GOP state Rep. Rachelle Smit, who has pushed false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Smit is the chair of the House elections committee, which was renamed to the Elections Integrity Committee with the new Republican majority.

“Secretary Benson has proven she is unwilling to comply with our subpoena and Michigan law,” Rep. Smit said in a statement Thursday. “She’s skirted the rules and done whatever she could to avoid public scrutiny. It’s become overwhelmingly clear that she will never release the training materials we’re looking for without direction from a court.”

The lawsuit asks the Michigan Court of Claims to intervene and compel Benson to comply with the subpoena.

“The public interest is best served if the constitutional order of the State of Michigan is preserved and the Legislature can properly perform its duty to regulate the manner of elections in the state and, if deemed necessary, enact election laws for the benefit of Michigan residents,” the lawsuit says.

Benson gained national attention for defending the results of the 2020 election in the face of Trump’s attempts to undercut the outcome nationwide and in Michigan. Multiple audits — including one conducted by the then-Republican-controlled Michigan Senate — concluded former President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 and that there was no widespread or systemic fraud.

Benson has remained a subject of GOP scrutiny this year.

A Republican state representative introduced three articles of impeachment against Benson on Tuesday, and several of the accusations continue to cast doubts on the results of the 2020 election. With Democrats in control of the state Senate, it’s unlikely the impeachment articles will result in a conviction.

By ISABELLA VOLMERT

Associated Press