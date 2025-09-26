Clear
60.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

AT&T attributes mass 911 outages in 3 states to fiber cuts made by ‘third parties’

Sponsored by:
By AP News
911 Outage

AT&T attributes mass 911 outages in 3 states to fiber cuts made by ‘third parties’

Photo Icon View Photo

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mass 911 outages that swept across parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama on Thursday afternoon were caused by fiber cuts made by “third parties,” according to a statement from AT&T.

Initial reports of outages were circulating around 2 p.m. in Mississippi. By 4:45 p.m., AT&T reported service had been restored in all three states.

“911 service continues to operate normally across previously affected areas in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama,” the AT&T statement said. “We understand how important these services are and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

AT&T also said the outages were “at no time statewide,” contradicting some reports from local authorities.

By SOPHIE BATES
Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 