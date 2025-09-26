Grand Canyon National Park will reopen portions of North Rim after destructive wildfire subsides

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park will soon reopen portions of the North Rim to public access in the aftermath of a wildfire that destroyed a historic lodge and dozens of cabins, the National Park Service announced Thursday.

Daytime access will begin Oct. 1 to locations including Point Imperial, the park’s highest overlook at the eastern end of the Grand Canyon, and the Cape Royal overlook, the Park Service said in a news release.

Access will extend through Nov. 30 or earlier with the first major snowfall — though much of the North Rim remains closed for the foreseeable future because of safe concerns and recovery efforts.

The Dragon Bravo Fire was sparked by lightning in early July. It burned for about a week before exploding into a fast moving conflagration that forced evacuations and consumed the Grand Canyon Lodge and cabins.

The Park Service cautioned that visitors to the reopened areas should be fully self-sufficient and bring all food, water, and supplies because initially there will be no power, running water, cell service or visitor services. Hazards remain, including dead standing trees and an increased potential for flash floods even outside the fire scar.

The National Park Service has defended its handling of the fire, saying a sudden and extreme shift in the wind far exceeded forecasts.

A bipartisan slate of Arizona’s elected officials questioned the handling of the fire, suggesting more could have been done early on. Gov. Katie Hobbs met with federal officials and said U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum committed to an independent review.

The fire eventually burned across more than 227 square miles (589 square kilometers).