US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

2. “The Academy” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. “The Last Letter (signed)” by Rebecca Yarros (Amara)

4. “Assistant to the Villian (special ed.)” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

5. “Katabasis (deluxe ed.)” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

6. “Among the Burning Flowers (deluxe ed.)” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)

7. “Buckeye” by Patrick Ryan (Random House)

8. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

9. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

10. “Among the Burning Flowers” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)

11. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Billion-Dollar Ransom” by Patterson/Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

13. “ The Pumpkin Spice Café (deluxe ed.)” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

14. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

15. “The Color of Death” by Gowdy/Greyson (Harper Influence)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

3. “Good Things” by Samin Nosrat (Random House)

4. “The Biblio Diet” by Jordan Rubin (Worthy)

5. “Confronting Evil” by O’Reilly/Hammer (St. Martin’s)

6. “All the Way to the River” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

7. “The Bradshaw Family Cookbook” by Terry Bradshaw et al. (Flatiron)

8. “The Book of Sheen” by Charlie Sheen (Gallery)

9. “History Matters” by David McCullogh (Simon & Schuster)

10. “The Complete America’s Test Kitchen TV Show Cookbook” – (America’s Test Kitchen)

11. “We the People” by Jill Lepore (Liveright)

12. “The Avatar” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

13. “If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies” by Yudkowsky/Soares (Little, Brown)

14. “You and We” by Jim Ferrell (BenBella/Holt)

15. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Gingerbread Bakery” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

2. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Wild Card” by Elsie Silver (Bloom) “Harry Potter Stickers” – (Thunder Bay)

4. “Called to Take a Bold Stand” by Jack Hibbs (Harvest House)

5. “Cozy Nightmare Glow-in-the-Dark Coloring (Thunder Bay)

6. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

7. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

8. “Sorrow and Starlight” by Peckham/Valenti (King’s Hollow)

9. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “You’re Next” by Tate James (Bloom)

12. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

13. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

14. “When the Cranes Fly South” by Lisa Ridzén (Vintage)

15. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

_____

