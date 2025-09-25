Arizona jury convicts man on 8 murder charges for metro Phoenix shootings in 2017 View Photo

Phoenix (AP) — An Arizona jury convicted a man Thursday on eight murder charges for a string of fatal shootings in metro Phoenix over a three-week span in 2017.

The jury in Phoenix also found Cleophus Cooksey Jr., 43, guilty of crimes including kidnapping, sexual assault and armed robbery. The sentencing portion of the trial begins Monday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The victims in Phoenix and nearby Glendale included Cooksey’s mother and stepfather, a security guard walking to his girlfriend’s apartment and a woman whose body was found in an alley after she was sexually assaulted. Cooksey, an aspiring musician, knew some of the victims but wasn’t acquainted with others, authorities said.

He maintained the allegations against him were false, and looked down at the defense table as the verdict was read.

Adriana Rodriguez, the daughter of victim Maria Villanueva, broke into tears after the verdict.

“He took my mom, the only support system that I had,” Rodriguez said outside court.

The killings started four months after Cooksey was released from prison on a manslaughter conviction for his participation in a 2001 strip club robbery in which an accomplice was fatally shot.

In earlier years, two other serial shooting cases sparked fear in metro Phoenix, prompting some people to stay indoors after dark or stay off freeways where they occurred. Unlike those cases, the killings Cooksey was accused of did not occur over a matter of months and generated no publicity until his arrest.

A friend of Cooksey’s mother and stepfather said the defendant deserved a death sentence. Eric Hampton said he had watched Cooksey grow up and attended Thursday’s hearing to see if the defendant showed any sympathy for his victims.

“I thought maybe he had a little heart but he doesn’t have any heart at all, you know, to actually do these things to people and actually the worst part, kill your own mom,” Hampton said outside the courthouse.

“He’s a monster and I’m just hoping that when the sentencing phase of this is over that, you know, that they put him to sleep,” he added.

The first victims were Parker Smith and Andrew Remillard on Nov. 27, 2017, who were fatally shot while sitting inside a vehicle in a parking lot. Five days later, security guard Salim Richards was shot to death while on the way to his girlfriend’s apartment.

Over the next two weeks, Latorrie Beckford and Kristopher Cameron were killed in separate shootings at apartment complexes in Glendale and the body of Villanueva was found naked from the waist down in an alley in Phoenix. Authorities say she had been sexually assaulted and that Cooksey’s DNA was found on her body.

Finally, on Dec. 17, 2017, Cooksey answered the door when officers responded to a shots-fired call at his mother’s apartment and told officers who had noticed a large amount of blood there that he had cut his hand and that he was the only one home. Police say when an officer tried to detain him, Cooksey threatened to slit the officer’s throat. His mother, Rene Cooksey, and stepfather, Edward Nunn, were found dead.

On the sofa in the living room, investigators said they found Richards’ gun, which was later linked to the killings of Beckford, Cameron and Villanueva. The keys to Villanueva’s vehicle also were found there, and police say Cooksey was wearing Richards’ necklace when he was arrested.

In a January 2020 handwritten letter to a judge over the impending postponement of his trial, Cooksey said he was in a hurry to prove “my charges are no more than false accusations.” He said he was not a rapist or murderer: “I am a music artist.”

His arrest followed two other serial shooting cases in metro Phoenix.

In 2015, 11 shootings occurred on Phoenix-area freeways between late August and early September. No one was seriously injured, but eight vehicles were hit with bullets and three others were struck with projectiles, such as BBs or pellets. Charges were later dismissed against the only person charged in the shootings.

The next serial shooting case came over nearly a one-year period that ended in July 2016. Bus driver Aaron Juan Saucedo was arrested in April 2017 and charged with first-degree murder and other charges in attacks that killed nine people.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Saucedo with a trial scheduled for December. He has declared his innocence.

By JACQUES BILLEAUD and SEJAL GOVINDARAO

Associated Press