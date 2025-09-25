Off-duty officer shoots and wounds man inside New York City’s busy Penn Station, police say View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — An off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man who apparently tried to rob her and her husband inside Pennsylvania Station, the main intercity railroad station in New York City and the busiest station in the U.S., authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call at 7 p.m. Wednesday reporting a 32-year-old man had been shot inside the portion of the midtown Manhattan station, a complex that includes Penn Station, a police spokesperson said. The man was transported to a hospital and remained in stable condition Thursday, police said.

The woman and her husband, who also is an officer, were waiting in plain clothes for a train when the shooting occurred. They were not hurt and their names have not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Video showed a large police presence at a section of the station that serves the Long Island Rail Road, where the shooting occurred on a platform. The railroad station underneath Madison Square Garden can serve roughly 600,000 passengers daily via Amtrak, the New York subway system, and two regional rail lines — the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit.

In April, President Donald Trump’s administration announced it would take control of the planned $7 billion reconstruction of the aging station, sidelining the city’s mass transit agency.

