US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. The MAGA Doctrine by Charlie Kirk, narrated by Timothy McKean (HarperAudio)

3. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

5. The Book of Sheen by Charlie Sheen, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Sister Wife by Christine Brown Woolley, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Assault on Truth by Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson, narrated by Jason Culp (Blackstone Publishing)

10. Chaos by Tom O’Neill and Dan Piepenbring, narrated by Kevin Stillwell (Hachette Audio)

Fiction

1. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen and Lulu Raczka, performed by Marisa Abela, Harris Dickinson, Glenn Close, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Bill Nighy, Sophie Wilde, Will Poulter, Jessie Buckley, Toheeb Jimoh, Patricia Allison, Bertie Carvel, Leah Harvey, David Gyasi, Rosalind Eleazar and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

3. Beyond Her Reach by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

4. The Chateau by Avery Bishop, performed by Christine Lakin (Audible Originals)

5. Game of Nines by James Patterson and Max DiLallo, performed by Shailene Woodley, Morena Baccarin, Sasha Roiz and Ben Shenkman (Audible Originals)

6. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

7. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (HarperAudio)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand and Shelby Cunningham, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)

10. Behind a Locked Door by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Robyn Addison and Lucy Dixon (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press