How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 9/22/2025

Stocks on Wall Street rallied again, pushing the major indexes further into record territory.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday after erasing a modest loss from the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.7%. All three indexes set an all-time high for the third straight day.

Nvidia was one of the strongest forces lifting the market after announcing a partnership with OpenAI. Oracle climbed on expectations that it will receive a copy of TikTok’s algorithm as part of a deal to keep it operating in the United States.

Stocks have broadly been surging since April.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.39 points, or 0.4%, to 6,693.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.27 points, or 0.1%, to 46,381.54.

The Nasdaq composite rose 157.50 points, or 0.7%, to 22,788.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.57 points, or 0.6%, to 2,463.34.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 812.12 points, or 13.8%.

The Dow is up 3,837.32 points, or 9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,478.18 points, or 18%.

The Russell 2000 is up 233.18 points, or 10.5%.

The Associated Press