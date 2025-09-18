How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 9/18/2025

Wall Street rolled to more records, led by a rally for technology stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%. All three set all-time highs. So did the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks, which topped its prior high set in 2021.

Nvidia was the strongest force pushing the market upward after announcing a partnership with Intel to develop products for data centers and personal computers.

Intel soared to its best day since 1987. Treasury yields climbed in the bond market following encouraging reports on the economy.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 31.61 points, or 0.5%, to 6,631.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 124.10 points, or 0.3%, to 46,142.42.

The Nasdaq composite rose 209.40 points, or 0.9%, to 22,470.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 60.35 points, or 2.5%, to 2,467.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 47.67 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 308.20 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 329.62 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 70.63 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 750.33 points, or 12.8%.

The Dow is up 3,598.20 points, or 8.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,159.93 points, or 16.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 237.54 points, or 10.7%.

The Associated Press