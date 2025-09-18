US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

2. “Katabasis (deluxe ed.)” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

3. “Lover Forbidden” by J.R. Ward (Gallery)

4. “Framed in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

5. “Clown Town” by Mick Herron (Soho Crime)

6. “Clive Cussler: The Iron Storm” by Jack Du Brul (Putnam)

7. “Wild Reverence” by Rebecca Ross (Saturday)

8. “Buckeye” by Patrick Ryan (Random House)

9. “Billion-Dollar Ransom” by Patterson/Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

10. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

11. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

12. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Quicksilver (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

14. “The Hallmarked Man” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

15. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Unexpected Journey” by Emma Heming Willis (Open Field)

2. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

3. “Confronting Evil” by O’Reilly/Hammer (St. Martin’s)

4. “All the Way to the River” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

5. “Listening to the Law” by Amy Coney Barrett (Sentinel)

6. “The Book of Sheen” by Charlie Sheen (Gallery)

7. “Invisible ADHD” by Shanna Pearson (Flatiron)

8. “Shot Ready” by Stephen Curry (One World)

9. “The Complete America’s Test Kitchen TV Show Cookbook” – (America’s Test Kitchen)

10. “The Heart of the Homestead” by RuthAnn Zimmerman (Ten Peaks)

11. “The Avatar” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

12. “How to Be Free” by Shaka Senghor (Authors Equity)

13. “Hungry Happens” by Stella Drivas (Clarkson Potter)

14. “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fugelsang (Avid Reader)

15. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Wild Card” by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

2. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Harry Potter Stickers” – (Thunder Bay)

4. “Pitcher Perfect” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

5. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

7. “People Watching” by Hannah Bonam-Young (Dell)

8. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “When the Cranes Fly South” by Lisa Ridzén (Vintage)

11. “Leave Me Behind” by K.M. Moronova (Bloom)

12. “Fourth Wing: The Official Coloring Book” – (Andrews McMeel)

13. “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King (Scribner)

14. “The Good Girl Effect” by Sara Cate (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

15. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

By The Associated Press