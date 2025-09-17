Oklahoma prosecutor: No charges after report of explicit images on education chief’s TV

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor said Wednesday she declined to file criminal charges after two Board of Education members said they saw images of naked women on a television in the office of state School Superintendent Ryan Walters.

District Attorney Vicki Behenna released a statement saying there was “insufficient evidence” to support criminal charges.

Board members Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage told the online news outlet NonDoc they saw the images on a television in Walters’ office during an executive session in July. Walters has denied any wrongdoing.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, whose office launched an investigation into the allegations, said Wednesday his investigators determined the television in Walters’ office was tuned to a movie channel that was running the 1985 film “The Protector,” starring Jackie Chan. That movie includes a scene in which naked women enter a warehouse to package drugs.

Walters’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation or the district attorney’s decision.

Walters, a Republican, has spent much of his first term in office lauding President Donald Trump, feuding with teachers unions and local school superintendents, and trying to end what he describes as “wokeness” in public schools.