US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Clown Town by Mick Herron (Soho Press)

3. The Gingerbread Bakery by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

4. The Book of Sheen by Charlie Sheen (Gallery Books)

5. Clive Cussler The Iron Storm by Jack Du Brul (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Framed in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

8. The Hallmarked Man by Robert Galbraith (Little, Brown and Company)

9. All the Way to the River: Oprah’s Book Club by Elizabeth Gilbert (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Finding the One by Kristen Ashley (Blue Box Press)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Secret of Secrets: A Novel (Unabridged) by Dan Brown (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. The Book of Sheen (Unabridged) by Charlie Sheen (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. All the Way to the River: Oprah’s Book Club: Love, Loss, and Liberation (Unabridged) by Elizabeth Gilbert (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. The MAGA Doctrine by Charlie Kirk (HarperCollins Publishers )

6. Sister Wife (Unabridged) by Christine Brown Woolley (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

8. Confronting Evil by Bill O’Reilly & Josh Hammer (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

9. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

By The Associated Press