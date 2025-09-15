Fingerprint on rifle scope matches man accused of trying to assassinate Trump, FBI analyst testifies View Photo

A fingerprint on the scope of a rifle found near where President Donald Trump was playing golf last year matches that of a man accused of trying to assassinate Trump that day, an FBI analyst testified Monday in a Florida courtroom.

Monday was the third day of testimony in the trial of Ryan Routh, who prosecutors said spent weeks plotting to kill Trump before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had initially blocked off more than three weeks for the trial, but it could end sooner: Prosecutors said they should be able to rest their case by Thursday, and Routh’s witnesses have been subpoenaed to appear by Friday.

The day’s first witness testified about items collected from a black SUV that Routh had been driving and living in for several weeks before the attempted attack, according to local news outlets.

The FBI agent said the evidence recovered included six cellphones, three license plates, a bullet casing and notes on flights to Mexico and Colombia.

Later, an FBI analyst testified that Routh’s fingerprint was found on the scope of the SKS rifle found just outside the golf course. A weapons expert confirmed that the gun was in working order.

Routh, who is representing himself, has conducted relatively brief cross-examinations of the government witnesses.

Routh has indicated that he plans to call a firearms expert, as well as several character witnesses. He hasn’t said whether he plans to testify himself.

Recounting the incident at the Trump International Golf Club, a Secret Service agent testified last week that he spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.

Law enforcement obtained help from a witness who testified that he saw a person fleeing the area after hearing gunshots. The witness was then flown in a police helicopter to a nearby interstate where Routh was arrested, and the witnesses said he confirmed it was the person he had seen.

Just nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived an attempt on his life while campaigning in Pennsylvania. That gunman had fired eight shots, with one bullet grazing Trump’s ear, before being fatally shot by a Secret Service counter sniper.

By DAVID FISCHER

Associated Press