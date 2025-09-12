How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 9/12/2025

Wall Street coasted to the finish of its best week in the last five.

The S&P 500 barely budged on Friday and edged down by less than 0.1% from its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

Stocks have rallied to records with expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week for the first time this year. Treasury yields rose in the bond market to recover some of their sharp drops from earlier in the week, which came after economic reports seemed to cement the case for a rate cut.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.18 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,584.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 273.78 points, or 0.6%, to 45,834.22.

The Nasdaq composite rose 98.03 points, or 0.4%, to 22,141.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.47 points, or 1%, to 2,397.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 102.79 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 433.36 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 440.71 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.02 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 702.66 points, or 11.9%.

The Dow is up 3,290 points, or 7.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,830.31 points, or 14.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 166.91 points, or 7.5%.

