The Latest: Trump says he’ll send National Guard to Memphis to address crime concerns

President Donald Trump said Friday he’ll send the National Guard to Memphis to address crime concerns there with the support of the mayor and the governor.

Since sending the National Guard to Los Angeles and Washington, the Republican president has openly mused about sending troops to other cities, claiming they’re needed to crack down on crime.

Here’s the latest:

The president says his patience with Putin ‘is running out’

“It’s running out and running out fast,” Trump said.

However, Trump said, “it does take two to tango,” suggesting that it’s been hard to get Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the same page for ending the war in Ukraine.

When Fox hosts indicated Putin was to blame for prolonging the conflict, Trump attributed the problem to “tremendous hatred between him and Zelenskyy.”

Trump says it’s ‘dangerous’ being president

Trump said politics has always been a dangerous business and that being president is “the most dangerous career you can have.”

He named Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and other presidents who were assassinated and said he went into politics aware of the danger.

Trump was the target of two assassination attempts last year.

Trump says he didn’t want to watch the video of Charlie Kirk’s shooting

“I didn’t want to remember Charlie that way,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

Graphic video of the shooting in Utah has circulated widely online.

Trump says ‘with a high degree of certainty’ that suspect in Charlie Kirk killing has been caught

The suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination has been captured, President Trump said Friday in an announcement that appeared to represent a significant breakthrough in an investigation that captivated public attention and spanned nearly two days.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump announced in a live interview on Fox News Chanel on Friday morning.

The FBI and Justice Department did not immediately comment, but a news conference in Utah, where the killing took place on a college campus Wednesday, planned a news conference for later in the morning.

▶ Read more about the killing of Charlie Kirk

Trump says National Guard going into Memphis

The president said he’s sending the National Guard into Memphis to combat crime.

Saying “Memphis is deeply troubled,” Trump said “we’re going to fix that just like we did Washington.”

Speculation had centered on Chicago as Trump’s next city to send in the National Guard and other federal authorities. But the administration has faced fierce resistance from Illinois J.B. Pritzker and other local authorities.

By The Associated Press