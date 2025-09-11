US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Hallmarked Man” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)

2. “Katabasis (deluxe ed.)” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

3. “Wild Reverence” by Rebecca Ross (Saturday)

4. “Framed in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

5. “Buckeye” by Patrick Ryan (Random House)

6. “Billion-Dollar Ransom” by Patterson/Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

7. “Apostle’s Cove” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

8. “The Color of Death” by Gowdy/Greyson (Harper Influence)

9. “Quicksilver (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

10. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

11. “Tom Clancy: Terminal Velocity” by M.P. Woodward (Putnam)

12. “The Pumpkin Spice Café (deluxe ed.)” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

13. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

14. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Avatar” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

2. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

3. “Sally’s Baking 101″ by Sally McKenney (Clarkson Potter)

4. “Sister Wife” by Christine Brown Woolley (Gallery)

5. “Lions and Scavengers” by Ben Shapiro (Threshold)

6. “Mission Driven” by Mike Hayes (Grand Central)

7. “It Doesn’t Have to Hurt” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

9. “You Bet Your Stretch Marks” by Abbie Halberstadt (Harvest House)

10. “Unbreakable” by Vonda Wright (Rodale)

11. “Christian Patriot” by Taylor Marshall (Post Hill)

12. “On Power” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

13. “Let’s Party” by Dan Pelosi (Union Square)

14. “The Blue Zones Kitchen: One Pot Meals” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

15. “Guinness World Records 2026″ – (Guinness World Records)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Leave Me Behind” by K.M. Moronova (Bloom)

3. “The Good Girl Effect” by Sara Cate (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

4. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

6. “The Cinnamon Bun Book Store” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

7. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

8. “Your Baby Doesn’t Come with a Book” by Daniel Golshevsky (Hardie Grant)

9. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

11. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

12. “When the Cranes Fly South” by Lisa Ridzén (Vintage)

13. “Kiss the Villain” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

14. “Fall I Want” by Lyra Parish (Avon)

15. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

