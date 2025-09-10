How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/10/2025

Wall Street closed mostly higher to notch more records.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% Wednesday and set an all-time high for a second straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite inched up less than 0.1% to add to its record set the day before.

Oracle helped lead the way after giving a stunning forecast for revenue growth in upcoming years, but a drop for Apple weighed on indexes. Treasury yields eased following a surprisingly encouraging report on inflation at the wholesale level. That backed expectations for coming cuts to interest rates.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 19.43 points, or 0.3%, to 6,532.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 220.42 points, or 0.5%, to 45,490.92.

The Nasdaq composite rose 6.57 points, or less than 0.1%, to 21,886.06.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.81 points, or 0.2%, to 2,378.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 50.54 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 90.06 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 185.67 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.03 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 650.41 points, or 11.1%.

The Dow is up 2,946.70 points, or 6.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,575.27 points, or 13.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 147.86 points, or 6.6%.

The Associated Press