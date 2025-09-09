US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Sister Wife by Christine Brown Woolley, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Lions and Scavengers by Ben Shapiro, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

6. 7 Habits of a Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

7. The Avatar by Jonathan Cahn, narrated by Peter Lawrence (Frontline)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. Hoh Rainforest by Gordon Hempton (Audible Originals)

10. Never Eat Alone, Expanded and Updated by Keith Ferrazzi and Tahl Raz, narrated by Richard Harries (Recorded Books)

Fiction

1. The Hallmarked Man by Robert Galbraith, narrated by Robert Glenister (Little, Brown & Company)

2. Game of Nines by James Patterson and Max DiLallo, performed by Shailene Woodley, Morena Baccarin, Sasha Roiz and Ben Shenkman (Audible Originals)

3. The Chateau by Avery Bishop, performed by Christine Lakin (Audible Originals)

4. Framed in Death by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

5. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (HarperAudio)

6. Still Mad About You by Liz Maverick, performed by Luci Christian Bell, Andrew Eiden and Helen Laser (Audible Originals)

7. The Vacation by Kathryn Croft, performed by Julia Whelan and Mia McKenna-Bruce (Audible Originals)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. Love & Other Killers by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Eric Nolan (Amazon Original Stories)

10. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

By The Associated Press