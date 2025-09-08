Hurricane Kiko is weakening and expected to bypass Hawaii, forecasters say

Hurricane Kiko is weakening and expected to bypass Hawaii, forecasters say View Photo

HONOLULU (AP) — The risk of direct impacts from Hurricane Kiko decreased Monday as the tropical cyclone showed signs it would pass to the north of the Hawaiian Islands, forecasters said.

Kiko was a Category 1 hurricane and was expected to lose intensity throughout the day, according to an advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center.

With maximum sustained winds around 85 mph (140 kph), Kiko was centered roughly 350 miles (560 kilometers) east-northeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and about 515 miles (830 kilometers) east of Honolulu.

The hurricane was traveling northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Kiko could still send large swells to eastern-facing shores in the island chain, with possible life-threatening surf and rip currents, forecasters said.