What Americans think about socialism and capitalism, according to a new Gallup poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — For years, Republicans have disparaged their political rivals by describing them as socialists. But that may not be the insult it once was for rank-and-file Democrats, who have warmed to socialism and increasingly see “capitalism” as a barb.

A new Gallup poll finds that while U.S. adults overall are more likely to have a positive view of capitalism than socialism, Democrats feel differently. According to the survey, only 42% of Democrats view capitalism favorably, while 66% have a positive view of socialism.

Capitalism’s image has slipped with U.S. adults overall since 2021, the survey finds, and the results show a gradual but persistent shift in Democrats’ support for the two ideologies over the past 15 years, with socialism rising as capitalism falls. The shifts underscore deep divisions within the party about whether open support for socialism will hurt Democrats’ ability to reach moderates or galvanize greater support from people who are concerned about issues like the cost of living.

Those tensions were cast into sharp relief earlier this year when Zohran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, won the Democratic primary in the race for New York City mayor, leading some centrist Democrats to worry about his impact on the party’s national brand. Meanwhile, years after independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ insurgent presidential campaigns put a new face and brand on socialism, Sanders is attracting massive crowds with a “fighting oligarchy” tour pushing Democrats to embrace his ideas as they search for a path back to viability.

The new poll, conducted in August among a sample of 1,094 U.S. adults, shows that both younger and older Democrats have both warmed slightly on socialism since 2010. But Democrats under 50 are much less likely to view capitalism favorably, while the opinions of Democrats ages 50 and older haven’t shifted meaningfully, according to Gallup.

Other polls suggest that capitalism’s waning popularity reflects a growing sense of economic unfairness, rather than a broader rejection of an economic system. Views of free enterprise remain largely positive, according to the new Gallup poll, but perceptions of big business have soured since 2010.

Capitalism declines in popularity

Just over half of U.S. adults, 54%, have a positive view of capitalism, according to the new survey, a slight decline from 61% in 2010. Democrats have driven some of the shift, but favorable opinions of capitalism have fallen among independents as well.

Sanders’ rise as a national political figure over the past decade also brought criticism of capitalism into the mainstream. He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020. He fell short both times but built a devoted movement around his concept of democratic socialism, drawing crowds and engaging voters disaffected with politics with a message of class struggle between workers and elites. Mamdani and other young progressive Democrats, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have drawn on his work.

Young adults generally — but particularly younger Democrats — are much less positive about capitalism than they were 15 years ago. Only 31% of Democrats under 50 have a positive view of capitalism, the new poll found, compared to 54% in 2010.

Other polling has found fundamental differences between Republicans and Democrats about capitalism’s fairness.

A 2022 Pew Research Center survey found that only about 2 in 10 Democrats said “gives all people an equal chance to be successful” describes capitalism “extremely” or “very” well, and even fewer said that about “makes sure everyone’s basic needs, such as food, health care, and housing, are met.”

Around half of Republicans said that capitalism gives all people an opportunity to be successful, but fewer said it meets people’s basic needs.

More negative views of big business

Big business is also increasingly unpopular, according to the new poll. Only 37% of U.S. adults have a positive image of big business, down from 49% in 2010.

There’s a wide partisan split in views of big business – 17% of Democrats have a positive view, compared to 60% of Republicans – but Republicans’ assessments of big business have become more negative in the past few years.

The vast majority of U.S. adults continue to have a positive view of free enterprise, though, suggesting that many Americans continue to be happy with some elements of the country’s economic system.

Socialism grows more polarizing

While capitalism has gotten slightly less popular among Americans overall, views of socialism have remained stable. That’s because while Democrats have warmed somewhat to the idea, Republicans’ opinions of socialism – which were already negative – have curdled even more.

Now, the Gallup poll found that only 14% of Republicans have a positive view of socialism, compared to 66% of Democrats. Positive views of socialism have grown among older and younger Democrats, according to Gallup’s polling.

These changing views present a conundrum for Democratic politicians, who are routinely accused of being “communists” or “socialists,” but have historically tried to pivot away from those characterizations. Now, though, the label is increasingly appealing for their base, which could bolster efforts within the party to embrace the concept of socialism, rather than shying away from it.

The shift was apparent as Sanders and Mamdani held a joint town hall in New York City on Saturday as part of Mamdani’s bid to lead the Democratic stronghold. As Mamdani was delivering his opening remarks, a man with a shirt that read Cuba and a Cuban flag approached the stage, yelling that Mamdani was a Communist. He was removed by security.

“You know that something has changed when it’s not enough to call us democratic socialists anymore,” Mamdani said.

Associated Press writer Jonathan J. Cooper reported from Phoenix.

By AMELIA THOMSON-DEVEAUX

Associated Press