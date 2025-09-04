US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Katabasis (deluxe ed.)” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

2. “The Color of Death” by Gowdy/Greyson (Harper Influence)

3. “Quicksilver (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

4. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

5. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

6. “On Wings of Blood (deluxe ed.)” by Briar Boleyn (Mira)

7. “The Pumpkin Spice Café (deluxe ed.)” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

8. “Never Flinch” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

10. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Katabasis” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

12. “For Richer for Poorer” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “Not Quite Dead Yet” by Holly Jackson (Bantam)

14. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

15. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “I Just Wish I Had a Bigger Kitchen” by Kate Strickler (Bethany House)

3. “Unbreakable” by Vonda Wright (Rodale)

4. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

5. “Guinness World Records 2026″ – (Guinness World Records)

6. “On Power” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

7. “The Idaho Four” by Patterson/Ward (Little, Brown)

8. “Everything Is Tuberculosis” by John Green (Crash Course)

9. “Tame Your Thoughts” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

10. “Breakneck” by Dan Wang (Norton)

11. “The Next Conversation” by Jefferson Fisher (Tarcher)

12. “Before You Fly Away” by Christina Geist (Christina Geist)

13. “Abundance” by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)

14. “Mark Twain” by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

15. “Coming Up Short” by Robert B. Reich (Knopf)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Disney Word Search, Quips, Quotes and Coloring Book” by Editors of Thunder Bay Press (Thunder Bay)

3. “Kiss the Villain” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

4. “The 2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac” – (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

5. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

7. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

8. “Pucking Strong” by Emily Rath (Kensington)

9. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

11. “Fall I Want” by Lyra Parish (Avon)

12. “The Cinnamon Bun Book Store” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

13. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

14. “One Golden Summer” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

15. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

_____

By The Associated Press