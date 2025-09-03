How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/3/2025

Wall Street steadied itself after Alphabet and other technology stocks rose.

The S&P 500 added 0.5% Wednesday and broke the two-day losing skid it’s been on since setting its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1%.

Google’s parent company was one of the strongest forces lifting the market after avoiding some of the worst-case scenarios in an antitrust case. Also helping to steady Wall Street was the bond market, where yields eased following a weaker-than-expected update on the U.S. job market. A day earlier, climbing yields worldwide raised the pressure on the stock market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.72 points, or 0.5%, to 6,448.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.58 points, or 0.1%, to 45,271.23.

The Nasdaq composite rose 218.10 points, or 1%, to 21,497.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.24 points, or 0.1%, to 2,349.97.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12 points, or 0.2%

The Dow is down 273.65 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 42.17 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.45 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 566.63 points, or 9.6%.

The Dow is up 2,727.01 points, or 6.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,186.93 points, or 11.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 119.81 points, or 5.4%.

The Associated Press