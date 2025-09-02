2 found dead along a San Antonio creek after rainstorm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A man and a woman were found dead along a San Antonio creek on Monday following a rainstorm the night before, police said.

“It appeared that they were washed up with the water last night coming down the creek,” police Chief William McManus said.

He said they are still investigating the circumstances but it appears they “got caught up in the water” of Salado Creek. He said it’s believed the two were friends.

Police said the body of the woman was found along the edge of the creek bed, and that she’d apparently died from drowning. Police said that as they then searched further downstream for other possible victims, the body of the man was found.

A third person who had been reported as also possibly missing was found safe. No one else was reported missing in the incident, police said.