The Latest: Trump revokes Secret Service protection for former VP Harris, AP sources say

President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a senior White House official.

Former vice presidents typically get federal government protection for six months after leaving office, while ex-presidents do so for life. But another person familiar with the matter says then-President Joe Biden quietly signed a directive that had extended protection for Harris beyond the traditional six months.

The people insisted on anonymity Friday to discuss a matter not made public.

Here’s the latest:

Trump has repeatedly cut off security for figures who’ve fallen out of his favor

The president has ended Secret Service protection for his onetime national security adviser John Bolton and members of Biden’s family, including the former president’s adult children.

The decision to strip Harris of protection is certain to raise alarms among security experts who view continuity of protection as essential in a polarized climate. The run-up to the 2024 election was particularly charged, with Trump facing two assassination attempts. The Secret Service played a crucial role in protecting the now-president.

Harris’ Secret Service protection officially ends Monday

A senior Trump administration official said an executive memorandum was issued Thursday to the Department of Homeland Security ending Harris’ security detail and security services.

Those had been extended from six to 18 months by the Biden administration, so they would have ended in July 2026, but now they’ll be terminated Monday.

The move to drop Harris’ Secret Service protection comes as the former vice president is about to embark on a book tour for her memoir, titled “107 Days.” The book is scheduled to be released next month.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer calls on Trump to fire Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Schumer says Kennedy’s tenure leading the Department of Health and Human Services has been marked by chaos.

“RFK Jr.’s stubborn, pigheaded, and conspiracy-based attacks on proven science are going to make many more people sick and cause more deaths,” Schumer, a New York Democrat said in a statement. “Americans are in greater danger every day Robert Kennedy Jr. remains as HHS Secretary.”

Senate Democrats uniformly opposed Kennedy’s confirmation in February, but criticism of how he’s handled the job has only increased since the Trump administration moved to fire Susan Monarez, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kennedy is scheduled to appear before a Senate panel next week.

Trump uses ‘pocket rescission’ to block $4.9B in foreign aid

The president said in a Thursday letter to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson that he would not be spending $4.9 billion in congressionally approved foreign aid.

The letter was posted Friday morning on the X account of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Trump is using what’s known as a “pocket rescission” in which a president submits a request to Congress to not spend approved funds toward the end of the fiscal year, so that Congress can not act on the request in time and the money goes unspent as a result. September is the final month in the government’s fiscal calendar.

Trump has no public events on his schedule today

It’s not unusual for the president to spend a day away from the public eye. On Thursday, Trump received an intelligence briefing and signed executive orders, but both of those events were closed to the news media.

Fed governor Cook to seek court order blocking her firing by Trump

A case that could provide the Trump administration with new and expansive power over the traditionally independent Federal Reserve will get its first court hearing Friday.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has requested an emergency injunction to block President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire her over allegations that she committed mortgage fraud when she purchased a home and condo in 2021. She was appointed to the Fed’s board by former president Joe Biden in 2022.

If her firing is allowed to stand, it would likely erode the Fed’s longstanding independence from day-to-day politics. No president has ever fired a Fed governor in the agency’s 112-year history. Economists broadly support Fed independence because it makes it easier for the central bank to take unpopular steps such as raising interest rates to combat inflation.

