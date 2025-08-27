How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 8/27/2025

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street, sending the S&P 500 to another all-time high.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Wednesday, beating the record it set two weeks ago. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%.

The trading came ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly report, which investors see as a barometer for the strength of the boom in artificial intelligence because the company makes most of the chips that power the technology.

Cracker Barrel climbed 8% after scrapping plans to change its logo following an uproar on social media that even drew a comment from President Trump.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.46 points, or 0.2%, to 6,481.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147.16 points, or 0.3%, to 45,565.23.

The Nasdaq composite rose 45.87 points, or 0.2%, to 21,590.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.20 points, or 0.6%, to 2,373.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.49 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 66.51 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 93.60 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.85 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 599.77 points, or 10.2%.

The Dow is up 3,021.01 points, or 7.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,279.35 points, or 11.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 143.64 points, or 6.4%.

The Associated Press