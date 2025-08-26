How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/26/2025

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after an afternoon push left major indexes just below their recent records.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Tuesday after drifting between small gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

Boeing rose 3.5% after Korean Air announced a $50 billion deal with the company that includes buying more than 100 aircraft. Dish Network parent EchoStar surged 70.2% after AT&T said it will buy some of its wireless spectrum licenses in a $23 billion deal.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 26.62 points, or 0.4%, to 6,465.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.60 points, or 0.3%, to 45,418.07.

The Nasdaq composite rose 94.98 points, or 0.4%, to 21,544.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.42 points, or 0.8%, to 2,358.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 0.97 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 213.67 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 47.73 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.35 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 584.31 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 2,873.85 points, or 6.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,233.48 points, or 11.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 128.44 points, or 5.8%.

The Associated Press