Owners of upstate New York dog boarding facility charged in deaths of 21 dogs

ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) — The owners of an upstate New York dog boarding facility where 21 dogs were recently found dead are now facing more than 20 misdemeanor counts.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the charges Tuesday, saying their investigation determined the owners of Anastasia’s Acres Dog Boarding Facility in Argyle failed to provide adequate water and proper ventilation for the dogs, who were found Sunday. Another dog found there that day is now under a veterinarian’s care.

The owners face 22 misdemeanor counts related to their failure to care for the animals, authorities said. Their case will be heard in municipal court.

The facility’s phone rang unanswered on Tuesday, and it has not responded to emails seeking comment on the matter. A notice posted this week on its social media accounts said it would be closed until further notice.