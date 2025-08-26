US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

2. Forever Country by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

3. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

4. She Didn’t See It Coming by Shari Lapena (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Solo Leveling, Vol. 13 (comic) by Abigail Blackman, Chugong, DUBU(REDICE DUBU(REDICE STUDIO), HYE YOUNG IM, J. Torres & h-goon (Yen Press)

6. For Richer For Poorer by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Affair by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

8. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

9. Emma on Fire by Emily Raymond & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

10. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

2. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

3. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

8. She Didn’t See It Coming: A Novel (Unabridged) by Shari Lapena (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

10. Do You Remember? by Freida McFadden (Podium Publishing SubCo LLC)

By The Associated Press