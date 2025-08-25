Investigators probe deaths of 21 dogs at upstate New York boarding facility

ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) — The deaths of 21 dogs at an upstate New York boarding facility are under investigation, authorities said Monday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the dogs were found Sunday at Anastasia’s Acres Dog Boarding Facility in Argyle. Another dog found there was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, but further details about the animal’s condition were not disclosed.

It was not immediately clear what caused the deaths, and authorities said the facility’s owners have been fully cooperating with the investigation.

The facility’s phone rang unanswered on Monday, and it did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the matter. A notice posted on the facility’s social media accounts said it would be closed until further notice.