Body cam footage shows Milwaukee judge denying she hid an immigrant wanted by ICE

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee judge charged with obstructing a federal agency and concealing a wanted person who was in the country illegally told police days after the incident in her courtroom that “I didn’t do anything that they’re saying.”

The comments were captured on body camera footage by Milwaukee police inside Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan’s home three days before her arrest in April. Dugan told officers she was not aware of a criminal investigation into her conduct.

Dugan was indicted in May and faces charges of concealing an individual to prevent arrest, a misdemeanor, and obstruction, which is a felony. Prosecutors say she escorted Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 31, and his lawyer out of her courtroom through a back door on April 18 after learning that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had arrived to arrest him for being in the country without permanent legal status.

Four days later, on April 22, Dugan called police to her house about a flyer from an anti-government group that she, her mother and her sister found at their homes. Police photographs of the flyer show it included a religious screed about how to pronounce the name of God and assertions that Wisconsin residents can legally carry concealed knives.

Her conversation with officers, as captured on their body cameras, was released by police to The Associated Press on Friday. It was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The footage shows Dugan telling police that media reports had been swirling about how she supposedly “hid” Flores-Ruiz in her courtroom. She goes on to that she didn’t know the person in her courtroom that day was in the country illegally and she denied giving him special treatment.

“It’s all lies,” Dugan told officers. She later said, “I didn’t do anything that they’re saying.”

Dugan has pleaded not guilty and is fighting to have the charges against her thrown out. The charges against her underscore a clash between Donald Trump’s administration and local authorities over the Republican president’s sweeping immigration crackdown.

Democrats have accused the Trump administration of trying to make an example of Dugan to chill judicial opposition.

Dugan has not publicly commented on the allegations.

She told police that she didn’t know Flores-Ruiz’s immigration status.

“I don’t know if he’s an illegal immigrant, which is what they’re claiming,” Dugan said. “I’m not supposed to know that. When they come in front of me, I’m not supposed to know that.”

Dugan denied hiding Flores-Ruiz who federal agents came into her courtroom to arrest.

“I did not hide this migrant in the jury room or in my chambers,” she said. “I had him leave out the back door, which I do when the circumstances warrant it.”

Video from the hallway showed Flores-Ruiz and his attorney leaving through a side door about 12 feet (3.6 meters) from the main entrance.

According to an FBI affidavit, witnesses heard Dugan say something to the effect of “wait, come with me” before ushering Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out through the door typically used only by deputies, jurors, court staff and in-custody defendants, the affidavit alleges.

In her motion to dismiss, Dugan argued that her conduct amounted to directing people’s movement in and around her courtroom, and that she enjoys legal immunity for official acts she performs as a judge.

Dugan told Milwaukee police that she directed federal agents “down the hall to the administrative offices. What happened after that is their business.”

Agents arrested Flores-Ruiz outside the courthouse after a brief foot chase.

“We live in very difficult times,” Dugan told the officers. “We all know that. Very difficult.”

Dugan’s defense attorneys released a statement noting that her comments to police came before she was aware of the criminal investigation.

“Her comments reinforced that she did nothing wrong in this matter and treated the misdemeanor case like any other in her courtroom,” her attorneys said in the statement.

Dugan could face up to six years in prison and a $350,000 fine if convicted on both counts.

By TODD RICHMOND and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press