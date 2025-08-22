Canada will match US exemptions to punishing tariffs, Canadian official says

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is dropping retaliatory tariffs to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact, a government official familiar with the matter said Friday.

The official said Canada will include the carve-out that the U.S. has on Canadian goods under the 2020 free trade deal that shields the vast majority of goods from the punishing duties.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an expected announcement by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

The official said the move is designed to reset trade talks between the two countries. The trade agreement is up for review in 2026.

Carney has previously said that the commitment of the U.S. to the core of USMCA means the U.S. average tariff rate on Canadian goods remains one of its lowest, and that over 85% of Canada-U.S. trade continues to be free of tariffs.

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press