6 bodies recovered from Colorado dairy but no details released about the deaths

KEENESBURG, Colo. (AP) — Rescuers have recovered six bodies from a dairy on the Colorado plains, authorities said Thursday, but they didn’t immediately say what led to the deaths.

Rescue crews entered a confined space at the dairy Wednesday and recovered the bodies, the Southeast Weld Fire Protection District said.

Weld County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Melissa Chesmore said her agency also responded Wednesday to an emergency at the dairy.

“We didn’t find anything criminal in nature,” she said. “It looks like an accident.”

She didn’t elaborate on the nature of the emergency or say where exactly the bodies were found, referring questions to state occupational safety regulators.

The local Keenesburg Police Department said it was not among the responding agencies.

The dairy is located along a rural road near Keenesburg, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of Denver.