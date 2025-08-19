US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything by Alyson Stoner, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

4. Out of the Woods by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

5. Crime Scenes by Vespucci, narrated by Emilia Fox (Audible Originals)

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

7. The Secret Daughter by Forest Sounds, narrated by Ellen Archer (Audible Originals)

8. Scattered Minds by Gabor Maté, MD, narrated by Daniel Maté (Penguin Audio)

9. The Fort Bragg Cartel by Seth Harp, narrated by Dan John Miller (Penguin Audio)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Love & Other Killers by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Eric Nolan (Amazon Original Stories)

2. Game of Nines by James Patterson and Max DiLallo, performed by Shailene Woodley, Morena Baccarin, Sasha Roiz and Ben Shenkman (Audible Originals)

3. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

4. The Summer Girl by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Laura Aikman (Audible Studios)

5. The Return of Ruby Darling by Leeanne Slade, performed by Eleanor Tomlinson (Audible Originals)

6. The Vacation by Kathryn Croft, performed by Julia Whelan and Mia McKenna-Bruce (Audible Originals)

7. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (HarperAudio)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Invasion by Sean Oswald, narrated by Travis Baldree (Podium Audio)

By The Associated Press