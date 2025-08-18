A look at Texas’ redistricting walkout and California’s response, by the numbers

A walkout by Democratic legislators in Texas has ended and Republicans arranged to push a plan for redrawing the state’s congressional districts through the GOP-controlled Legislature and give President Donald Trump a better political landscape.

Democrats’ boycott of daily sessions kept the House from passing a new map because the state constitution requires 100 of the chamber’s 150 members to be present to do business. Democrats hold 62 seats.

A national, partisan brawl over redistricting has now started to shift to California, where Democrats are hoping to impose a new map that offsets any advantage Trump and his fellow Republicans might gain in Texas.

Here’s a breakdown by the numbers.

5 more seats sought by Texas Republicans

Texas is the nation’s second most-populous state and has 38 congressional seats. Republicans hold 25 of them but are hoping to boost that number to 30.

Their goal is to make it easier for the GOP to hold on to its slim U.S. House majority in the 2026 midterm elections, so that Democrats have little ability to thwart Trump’s agenda and can’t initiate investigations of his administration.

48 is the Democrats’ goal for seats in California

Democrats hold 43 of 52 congressional seats in California, the nation’s most populous state. At Gov. Gavin Newsom’s urging, they’ve drafted a proposal to increase the number to 48.

However, the current map was drawn by an independent commission created though a voter-approved ballot initiative in 2008. To avoid legal challenges, Democrats want to put their proposal on the ballot in a special election in November.

10 years between typical map redrawings

Redistricting usually happens after the once-a-decade population count by the U.S. Census Bureau and sometimes in response to a court ruling. Changes are required to keep a state’s congressional districts equal in population after people move into or out of an area.

Trump is pushing for a rare mid-decade redistricting in Texas, and Republicans are also considering it in other states including Missouri, Florida and Indiana.

7 seats is the size of the GOP’s US House majority

Republicans currently hold 219 seats in the U.S. House, seven more than the 212 held by Democrats. Four of the chamber’s 435 seats are vacant, three of them previously held by Democrats.

Midterm elections most often go against the president’s party. In 2018, during Trump’s first term, Democrats had a net gain of 41 seats to capture the House majority.

15 days before Texas Democrats returned home

Most House Democrats left Texas on Aug. 3 and stayed outside the state for 15 days. They fled to blue states like Illinois, California and Massachusetts to stay out of the reach of the Texas law enforcement officers trying to bring them back.

Many of the same lawmakers also walked out in 2021 for 38 days to protest GOP proposals for new voting restrictions. Once they returned, Republicans passed them into law.

24 hours a day of police escort for Democrats

The Democrats who bolted for other states and returned now have an around-the-clock escort from Texas Department of Public Safety officers to make sure they return to the Capitol, House Speaker Dustin Burrows’ office said.

Burrows’ office did not provide more details, calling it an ongoing law enforcement operation. Plainclothes officers escorted them from the chamber after Monday’s session.

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press