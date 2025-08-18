How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 8/18/2025

Wall Street held near its records. The S&P 500 ended flat Monday, coming off its first loss after setting an all-time high in three consecutive days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite inched up less than 0.1%.

Later this week will come profit reports from Walmart and other big U.S. retailers, which could show how households are navigating a slowing job market and worries about tariffs. The week’s highlight will likely arrive Friday, when the Federal Reserve’s chair will give a speech that Wall Street hopes will hint at cuts to interest rates coming soon.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.65 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,449.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.30 points, or 0.1%, to 44,911.82.

The Nasdaq composite rose 6.80 points, or less than 0.1%, to 21,629.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.95 points, or 0.3%, to 2,294.47.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 567.52 points, or 9.6%.

The Dow is up 2,367.60 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,318.98 points, or 12%.

The Russell 2000 is up 64.31 points, or 2.9%.

The Associated Press