US Naval Academy gets first Marine superintendent

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte became the first Marine Corps officer to be superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in its 180-year history on Friday.

Borgschulte was deputy commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs in Quantico, Virginia, before being nominated to be the 66th superintendent of the military academy in Annapolis.

Borgschulte, who graduated from the academy in 1991, said he would safeguard its proud traditions while preparing future generations of officers for the challenges of an increasingly complex world.

“The academy exists not to pursue academic rankings or institutional accolades — yes, we have those — but to fulfill a sacred mission, and that’s to develop the next generation of Navy and Marine Corps officers who will protect and defend the freedoms we as Americans so often take for granted,” Borgschulte said during a ceremony marking the change in command.

John Phelan, the secretary of the Navy, called Borgshulte “a decorated naval aviator and a veteran of three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan who’s led sailors and marines at all levels.”

“He is someone who his fellow marines describe as a military hybrid of modern tactics and ancient attitudes,” Phelan continued, adding that he oversaw the highest recruitment and retention in Marine Corps history and will further cultivate “a culture of winning and warfighting here at the academy.”

“Get ready, midshipmen. It’s time to buckle your chinstraps,” Phelan said.

This year the academy commissioned 776 Navy ensigns and 258 second lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

Borgschulte replaces Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, who in January 2024 became the first woman to be superintendent. Davids is moving to the Pentagon to be deputy chief of naval operations for Operations, Plans, Strategy and Warfighting Development.

Phelan said Davids fulfilled her role with distinction and she is the best person for the Pentagon post.

“Vice Adm. Davids’ experience, operational record and strategic mind made her the natural fit for the job and will serve her and the Navy well in this future role,” Phelan said.

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press