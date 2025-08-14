South Carolina trooper dies days after being hit by a truck on an interstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina trooper has died three days after he was struck by a box truck while walking back to his cruiser following a traffic stop.

Trooper First Class Dennis Ricks died Wednesday at the hospital, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. He had been working for the Highway Patrol for two years.

Ricks had pulled over a different vehicle around 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 26 near Orangeburg and was walking back to his vehicle to drive off when a box truck struck him, authorities said.

His cruiser had its blue lights on, the Department of Public Safety said.

The driver of the truck was charged with driving under suspension and at his bond hearing Monday, investigators said more charges were likely depending on what happened with the trooper.

The driver told the judge at the hearing that all that was on his mind was that Ricks would be OK.

Ricks is the first South Carolina trooper to die in the line of duty since 2017.

“This is a devastating loss for his family, for those who worked alongside him in Troop Seven and the entire Highway Patrol and DPS family,” the Department of Public Safety said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go to his wife and family as they navigate this immense loss.”

In an online fundraiser, Ricks’ wife said he was her safe place and her strength,

“He is the kindest, sweetest and most gentle soul. To say he is a phenomenal man and husband is quite an understatement,” she said.

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press