How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 8/13/2025

U.S. stocks notched some more records as a rally spurred by hopes for lower U.S. interest rates wrapped around the world.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%, while the Nasdaq added 0.1% to its record set the day before.

Treasury yields eased, as expectations reached a virtual consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate for the first time this year at its next meeting in September.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 20.82 points, or 0.3%, to 6,466.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 463.66 points, or 1%, to 44,922.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 31.24 points, or 0.1%, to 21,713.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.28 points, or 2%, to 2,228.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 77.13 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 746.66 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 263.12 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 109.64 points, or 4.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 584.95 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 2,378.05 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,402.35 points, or 12.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 97.90 points, or 4.4%.

The Associated Press