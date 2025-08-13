New York man charged with cyberstalking a family member of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO View Photo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been charged with cyberstalking a family member of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, allegedly leaving threatening voicemails that expressed glee about the killing within hours of the fatal shooting, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Shane Daley, 40, is accused of placing multiple calls to Thompson’s family member after the shooting, justifying the killing and saying that the person deserved to die in a similar manner, according to a criminal complaint.

Daley, of Galway, New York, a small town north of Albany, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. Information on whether Daley had an attorney was not immediately available in online federal court records.

In a statement, Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone said that “Brian Thompson was gunned down in midtown Manhattan. Daley, as alleged, gleefully welcomed this tragedy and did all that he could to increase the Thompson family’s pain and suffering.”

Thompson was fatally shot outside a hotel in New York City in December by a man who prosecutors said was angered over what he viewed as corporate greed. The suspect, Luigi Mangione, has pleaded not guilty.