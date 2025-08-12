US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Out of the Woods by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Crime Scenes by Vespucci, narrated by Emilia Fox (Audible Originals)

5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Secret Daughter by Forest Sounds, narrated by Ellen Archer (Audible Originals)

7. The Book of Charlie by David Von Drehle, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

10. I’ll Have What She’s Having by Chelsea Handler, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

2. The Vacation by Kathryn Croft, performed by Julia Whelan and Mia McKenna-Bruce (Audible Originals)

3. The Summer Girl by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Laura Aikman (Audible Studios)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

5. The Fallen and the Kiss of Dusk by Carissa Broadbent, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb and Aiden Snow (Podium Audio)

6. Desperate Measures by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

7. Game of Nines by James Patterson and Max DiLallo, performed by Shailene Woodley, Morena Baccarin, Sasha Roiz and Ben Shenkman (Audible Originals)

8. Rich Girl Summer by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale (Audible Originals)

9. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Kristen DiMercurio, Julia Whelan and the author (Random House Audio)

