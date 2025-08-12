Firefighter hurt after 3-alarm blaze breaks out in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — One firefighter was hurt after a three-alarm fire broke out in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the Monday night blaze, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said. The fire affected several businesses and about 60 firefighters were on the scene.

Crews were pulled out of the building and were battling the blaze from outside because part of the building collapsed, Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Bob Silverthorne said in a briefing. Buildings in the area were cleared, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Silverthorne said.

People in the area should stay inside and close all windows and doors, Silverthorne said. Roads in the area were closed for a time and the fire department was asking people on Monday night to avoid downtown.