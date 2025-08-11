How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 8/11/2025

U.S. stocks edged back from their record heights in Wall Street’s final moves before an upcoming update on inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after flirting with its all-time high earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq shaved 0.3% off its record.

The highlight of this week for Wall Street is likely to arrive on Tuesday, when the government will report how bad inflation was across the country in July. A hot reading could discourage the Federal Reserve from delivering the cuts to interest rates that President Donald Trump has been demanding.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.00 points, or 0.3%, to 6,373.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200.52 points, or 0.5%, to 43,975.09.

The Nasdaq composite fell 64.62 points, or 0.3%, to 21,385.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.91 points, or 0.1%, to 2,216.51.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 491.82 points, or 8.4%.

The Dow is up 1,430.87 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,074.61 points, or 10.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.65 points, or 0.6%.

