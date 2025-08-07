How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 8/7/2025

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish as President Donald Trump’s tariffs on dozens of countries had only a muted effect on markets worldwide.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

Worries are high that Trump’s tariffs are damaging the economy, particularly after last week’s worse-than-expected report on the job market. But hopes for coming cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and a torrent of stronger-than-expected profit reports from big U.S. companies are helping to offset the concerns, at least for now. Treasury yields ticked higher.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.06 points, or 0.1%, to 6,340.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224.48 points, or 0.5%, to 43,968.64.

The Nasdaq composite rose 73.27 points, or 0.3%, to 21,242.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.57 points, or 0.3%, to 2,214.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 101.99 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 380.06 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 592.56 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.94 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 458.37 points, or 7.8%.

The Dow is up 1,424.42 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,931.90 points, or 10%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.44 points, or 0.7%.

The Associated Press