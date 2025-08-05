Trump is creating a task force for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is establishing a task force on the 2028 Olympic Games being held in Los Angeles.

Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to make the task force official, the White House said.

Trump has said that the Los Angeles Summer Games are among the events he’s most looking forward to in his second term. The 2028 Games will be the first Olympics to be hosted by the U.S. since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Trump “considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, calling sports one of the president’s “greatest passions.”

LA28 president and chair Casey Wasserman said the task force “marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028.”

By SEUNG MIN KIM and MEG KINNARD

Associated Press