The Latest: Global markets mostly gain after Trump tariffs and jobs report sent Wall Street tumbling View Photo

Global shares advanced Monday after Wall Street had its worst day since May following the release of weak U.S. jobs data and U.S. President Donald Trump ’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on imports from many U.S. trading partners. The new import duties are set to take effect Thursday.

France’s CAC 40 added 0.8% in early trading to 7,609.44, while the German DAX rose nearly 1.0% to 23,702.42. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.4% to 9,108.28.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 1.3%, bouncing back from bigger losses earlier in the day to finish at 40,290.70. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.9% to 24,733.45, while the Shanghai Composite index climbed nearly 0.7% to 3,583.31. In South Korea, the Kospi surged 0.9% to 3,147.75.

U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 0.6% at 43,951.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% to 6,302.75.

Here’s the latest:

Texas governor threatens to remove Democrats who left state over Trump-backed redistricting

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll begin trying to remove Democratic lawmakers from office Monday if they don’t return after dozens of them left the state in a last-resort attempt to block redrawn U.S. House maps that President Trump wants before the 2026 midterm elections.

The revolt by the state House Democrats, many of whom went to Illinois or New York on Sunday, and Abbott giving them less than 24 hours to come home ratcheted up a widening fight over congressional maps that began in Texas but has drawn in Democratic governors who have floated the possibility of rushing to redraw their own state’s maps in retaliation. Their options, however, are limited.

At the center of the escalating impasse is Trump’s pursuit of adding five more GOP-leaning congressional seats in Texas before next year that would bolster his party’s chances of preserving its slim U.S. House majority.

Trump’s Monday schedule

The only thing on President Trump’s public schedule today is a lunch with Vice President JD Vance at 12:30 p.m., according to the White House.

Trump attacks Charlamagne Tha God after radio host criticizes his presidency

Trump on Sunday lashed out at radio host Charlamagne Tha God, saying in a social media post that the popular broadcaster “knows nothing about me or what I have done.”

Trump’s comments came a day after Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, criticized Trump on Fox News.

Asked how he would rate Trump’s presidency, the radio host said, “I wouldn’t give it a good rating simply because the least of us are still being impacted the worst.”

Trump said on Truth Social that Charlamagne was a “dope” who voted for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Charlamagne said he personally will benefit from tax breaks approved in Trump’s tax-and-spending law, but said, “There’s going to be so many people that’s hurt by that bill.’′

“Anything that takes away Medicaid from people and will put people in a worse financial situation than they were previously in, I’m not for,” he added.

Charlamagne, who co-hosts a nationally syndicated radio show, “The Breakfast Club,” added that his criticism of the Republican president was not new, adding that he “gave President Biden the same hell.”

Smithsonian denies White House pressure to remove Trump impeachment references

The White House did not pressure the Smithsonian to remove references to Trump’s two impeachments from an exhibit and will include him in an updated presentation “in the coming weeks,” the museum said Saturday.

The revelation that Trump was no longer listed among impeached presidents sparked concern that history was being whitewashed to appease the president.

“We were not asked by any Administration or other government official to remove content from the exhibit,” the Smithsonian statement said.

A museum spokesperson, Phillip Zimmerman, had previously pledged that “a future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments,” but it was not clear when the new exhibit would be installed. The museum on Saturday did not say when in the coming weeks the new exhibit will be ready.

It’s Trump’s economy now. The latest financial numbers offer some warning signs

For all of President Donald Trump’s promises of an economic “golden age,” a spate of weak indicators last week told a potentially worrisome story as the impacts of his policies are coming into focus.

Job gains are dwindling. Inflation is ticking upward. Growth has slowed compared with last year.

More than six months into his term, Trump’s blitz of tariff hikes and his new tax and spending bill have remodeled America’s trading, manufacturing, energy and tax systems to his own liking. He’s eager to take credit for any wins that might occur and is hunting for someone else to blame if the financial situation starts to totter.

But as of now, this is not the boom the Republican president promised, and his ability to blame his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, for any economic challenges has faded as the world economy hangs on his every word and social media post.

By The Associated Press