Slain Ohio police officer honored with Purple Heart and Medal of Honor during memorial service

Rows of uniformed law enforcement and a crowd of other mourners honored a slain Ohio police officer during a public memorial at a Cleveland arena on Wednesday, a week after authorities say a shooter lying in wait ambushed him and another officer as they parked to eat lunch in a remote area.

Before the service, a funeral procession for Lorain Police Officer Phillip C. Wagner, 35, rolled from a funeral home in North Ridgeville into downtown Cleveland and to Rocket Arena, where the NBA’s Cavaliers play. Members of the community and Ohio law enforcement agencies lined streets along the procession route to pay their respects, waving American flags as a S.W.A.T. vehicle transporting Wagner’s body passed.

The shooting wounded the officer who was with Wagner and another officer who responded to their call for help. The 28-year-old shooter was killed, and police have not shared details on any motive.

During the memorial, fellow officers spoke about Wagner’s courage and dedication to a packed arena.

“Your presence says everything about the man we’re here to remember, a hero, a husband, a father, a friend,” said Lorain police Officer Matt Hartman.

Wagner was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Medal of Honor by Lorain Police Chief Michael Failing at the service. Mayor Jack Bradley declared July 24 as Officer Phillip Wagner Day in the city of Lorain.

To close the service, a final radio call was read over the loudspeaker: “Thank you for your service. Godspeed, sir. We have the watch from here. … 4178 is out of service.”

By AMANDA SWINHART

Associated Press