How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/29/2025

U.S. stock indexes edged back from their record levels as a busy week for Wall Street picks up momentum.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Tuesday after setting all-time highs for six straight days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 204 points, and the Nasdaq composite sliced 0.4% off its own record.

SoFi Technologies rallied, but Merck and UPS fell following a jumbled set of profit reports. Treasury yields sank in the bond market as the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting on interest rates. Reports suggested the U.S. economy remains solid but is slowing.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.91 points, or 0.3%, to 6,370.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 204.57 points, or 0.5%, to 44,632.99.

The Nasdaq composite fell 80.29 points, or 0.4%, to 21,098.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.76 points, or 0.6%, to 2,242.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.78 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 268.93 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 10.03 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.11 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 489.23 points, or 8.3%.

The Dow is up 2,088.77 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,787.50 points, or 9.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.80 points, or 0.6%.

The Associated Press