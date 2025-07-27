A deputy has died after being shot during a domestic disturbance call in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities say.

Wyandotte County Deputy Elijah Ming, 34, and a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer were approaching a home at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday when a 38-year-old man inside opened fire, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. A woman who lived at the house told authorities she was concerned about her safety and was trying to move out and asked law enforcement to come, saying the man had threatened friends with a firearm when they tried to help her move, the KBI said.

The man and other sheriff’s deputies and police officers exchanged gunfire as officers tried to help Ming, a nine-year veteran of the sheriff’s department. Ming died several hours later of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

The man barricaded himself in the home and also was shot, though he was reported in good condition after being taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, the KBI said. Police negotiated with him for about an hour before he surrendered and was taken into custody.