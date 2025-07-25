How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/25/2025

Stocks climbed to more records on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Friday, setting an all-time high for the fifth time this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.2% to its own record set the day before.

Deckers helped lead the way with a gain of 11.3%. The company behind Ugg boots and Hoka shoes reported stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected. That helped offset a sharp drop for Intel, which sank 8.5% after saying it would cut thousands of jobs as it tries to turn around its struggling fortunes.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 25.29 points, or 0.4%, to 6,388.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208.01 points, or 0.5%, to 44,901.92.

The Nasdaq composite rose 50.36 points, or 0.2%, to 21,108.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.94 points, or 0.4%, to 2,261.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 91.85 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 559.73 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 212.66 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.06 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 507.01 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 2,357.70 points, or 5.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,797.52 points, or 9.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.91 points, or 1.4%.

The Associated Press