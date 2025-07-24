Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King drops out of 2026 Republican race for US Senate

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King dropped out of the 2026 Republican race for the US Senate Thursday, admitting on X that he likely wouldn’t earn the nomination to face Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, considered the Senate’s most vulnerable Democratic incumbent coming up for reelection.

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who had suggested he may join the Republican race, said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called the representative and said he would be supporting former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley’s campaign, which he hasn’t launched yet.

“Congressman Collins and the Governor had a positive call,” said the spokesperson. “The Congressman reiterated to the Governor he is focused on continuing to deliver on President Trump’s agenda and looks forward to the Governor’s support after he wins the primary.”

The move comes two months after King launched his bid for Senate with a promise to advance President Donald Trump’s agenda. The announcement followed decisions from U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kemp not to seek the Republican nomination, leaving Georgia Republicans looking for other options against Ossoff.

King has been slow to raise funds, and said on X he instead said he plans to run to for reelection for his job as insurance commissioner.

“I’ve spent my entire life in the arena as a lawman, soldier, and first Hispanic elected statewide in Georgia, and I’m not done yet,” King said in a post on X.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican who represents a coastal Georgia district, also announced his campaign for U.S. Senate after Kemp announced he wasn’t running.

Associated Press